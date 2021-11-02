Modi stuns all with ‘net-zero by 2070’ pledge; key highlights from PM’s COP26 summit address

India, the third-largest emitter of greenhouse gases in the world, will achieve net-zero emissions by 2070, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced at the COP26 summit in Glasgow on Monday. This is the first time India has committed to a timeline to zero out pollution or achieve zero net carbon dioxide emissions.

Speaking at the COP26 summit, PM Modi said India is focussing on tackling climate change. He urged developed nations to ramp up their contributions to climate finance. “It is India’s expectation that the world’s developed nations make $1 trillion available as climate finance as soon as possible,” the PM said.

Here’s a look at key highlights PM Modi’s address at the COP26 summit

*PM Modi highlighted the need for an environmentally conscious lifestyle and called for the concept of 'Lifestyle for Environment' to become a global initiative. “Environmentally conscious lifestyle should inculcate mindful and deliberate use of resources as against mindless and destructive consumption,” he said.

*Modi urged developed countries to help poorer nations fulfill earlier commitments on climate finance and tech transfer. "As we track the progress of climate mitigation, we must also track climate finance. Justice would truly be served if pressure is put on those countries that have not lived up to their climate finance commitments," he said.

Modi, however, did not specify the amount India would require from the international community to shift to clean energy.

*PM Modi announced more aggressive near-term targets to achieve net-zero emission goals by 2070. India will target 500 gigawatts of low-emission energy capacity by 2030 as against its earlier commitment of 450 GW. As part of its efforts to mitigate climate change, Indian Railways will become net-zero by 2030 and 40 billion tonnes of carbon emissions will be saved by the use of LEDs.

*India is responsible for only 5 percent of total emissions in the world, PM Modi said. The country’s contribution to climate change mitigation is much higher than its emissions, he stressed.

By 2030, India will not just reduce carbon emissions by one billion tonne, it will also trim carbon intensity in the economy by 45 percent, he announced. Half of the country’s electricity will come from renewable sources by the end of the decade, Modi said.

"Today, the entire world admits that India is the only major economy which has delivered on the Paris Agreement in letter and spirit," PM Modi said.