Not just smoking, cigarette butts too are dangerous for the world — find out why

A study conducted by experts from the University of Gothenburg, Sweden, examined how toxins and microplastics present in cigarette filters pose a serious threat to aquatic life, and even help mosquitos to thrive.

Cigarette butts, the most common litter worldwide, release thousands of harmful toxins and microplastic particles that pose a serious threat to aquatic life, a new study suggested.

The study, conducted by experts from the University of Gothenburg, Sweden, examined how toxins present in cigarette filters affect aquatic mosquito larvae before and after smoking. It was discovered that these toxins raised the mosquito larvae's mortality rate by 20 percent.

Microfibres and chemicals leaking from cigarette filters also turned out to be toxic for other aquatic organisms, according to the study published in the Journal of Microplastics and Nanoplastics.

As reported by Earth.com, Bethanie Carney Almroth, a professor of ecotoxicology at the University of Gothenburg, emphasised that cigarette filters are filled with thousands of harmful toxic chemicals and microplastic fibres that make them a hazardous waste item. According to her, cigarette filters are one of the leading sources of microplastics in the environment, which has a significant adverse impact on biological life.

Previous studies have also found that cigarette filters have a negative impact on various aquatic organisms. For example, the concentration of toxins released by only two cigarette butts in one litre of water for four days is sufficient to cause the death of a fish.

However, the research team found that providing more ashtrays may not be enough. Even when ashtrays are readily available nearby, many people still throw their cigarette butts on the ground.

The researchers are currently conducting a survey of plastic litter across all of Sweden with the help of community science. They intend to work with school children and others to gather better data on the quantity and location of cigarette butts — with filters found in the environment in addition to other problematic plastic items.

The study's findings highlight the toxic nature of cigarette filters and their impact on aquatic organisms, which may necessitate critical changes in policy and regulation. The researchers are calling for a comprehensive ban on cigarette filters to protect the environment and its inhabitants from the harmful effects of cigarette litter.