Not just smoking, cigarette butts too are dangerous for the world — find out why

A study conducted by experts from the University of Gothenburg, Sweden, examined how toxins and microplastics present in cigarette filters pose a serious threat to aquatic life, and even help mosquitos to thrive.

A study conducted by experts from the University of Gothenburg, Sweden, examined how toxins and microplastics present in cigarette filters pose a serious threat to aquatic life, and help mosquitos to thrive

Cigarette butts, the most common litter worldwide, release thousands of harmful toxins and microplastic particles that pose a serious threat to aquatic life, a new study suggested.