English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeenvironment NewsNot just smoking, cigarette butts too are dangerous for the world — find out why

Not just smoking, cigarette butts too are dangerous for the world — find out why

Not just smoking, cigarette butts too are dangerous for the world — find out why
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com May 4, 2023 7:42:13 PM IST (Published)

A study conducted by experts from the University of Gothenburg, Sweden, examined how toxins and microplastics present in cigarette filters pose a serious threat to aquatic life, and even help mosquitos to thrive.

A study conducted by experts from the University of Gothenburg, Sweden, examined how toxins and microplastics present in cigarette filters pose a serious threat to aquatic life, and help mosquitos to thrive

Recommended Articles

View All
Decoding taxation for NRIs: Latest rules, claim process and more

Decoding taxation for NRIs: Latest rules, claim process and more

May 4, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

World View: BRICS expansion can be beneficial but with risk of Beijing turning it into soft power tool

World View: BRICS expansion can be beneficial but with risk of Beijing turning it into soft power tool

May 4, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Midair Musings: The grounding of GoFirst—an aviation veteran's take on what happens next

Midair Musings: The grounding of GoFirst—an aviation veteran's take on what happens next

May 4, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read

This mutual fund turns Rs 10,000 SIP into Rs 1.14 crore in 23 years

This mutual fund turns Rs 10,000 SIP into Rs 1.14 crore in 23 years

May 3, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Cigarette butts, the most common litter worldwide, release thousands of harmful toxins and microplastic particles that pose a serious threat to aquatic life, a new study suggested.


The study, conducted by experts from the University of Gothenburg, Sweden, examined how toxins present in cigarette filters affect aquatic mosquito larvae before and after smoking. It was discovered that these toxins raised the mosquito larvae's mortality rate by 20 percent.

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X