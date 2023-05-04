Not just smoking, cigarette butts too are dangerous for the world — find out why

A study conducted by experts from the University of Gothenburg, Sweden, examined how toxins and microplastics present in cigarette filters pose a serious threat to aquatic life, and even help mosquitos to thrive.
A study conducted by experts from the University of Gothenburg, Sweden, examined how toxins and microplastics present in cigarette filters pose a serious threat to aquatic life, and help mosquitos to thrive
Recommended ArticlesView All
Decoding taxation for NRIs: Latest rules, claim process and more
May 4, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
World View: BRICS expansion can be beneficial but with risk of Beijing turning it into soft power tool
May 4, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Midair Musings: The grounding of GoFirst—an aviation veteran's take on what happens next
May 4, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
This mutual fund turns Rs 10,000 SIP into Rs 1.14 crore in 23 years
May 3, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Cigarette butts, the most common litter worldwide, release thousands of harmful toxins and microplastic particles that pose a serious threat to aquatic life, a new study suggested.
The study, conducted by experts from the University of Gothenburg, Sweden, examined how toxins present in cigarette filters affect aquatic mosquito larvae before and after smoking. It was discovered that these toxins raised the mosquito larvae's mortality rate by 20 percent.