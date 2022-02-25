Plastic pollution, green economy on agenda of UN Environment Assembly 5.2

The fifth session of the United Nations Environment Assembly (UNEA-5.2) is set to take place in a hybrid format at Nairobi from February 28 to March 2.

The UNEA-5.2 will consider draft resolutions on several topics, such as marine/plastic litter, Nature-based solutions and biodiversity, chemicals and minerals, and green recovery and circular economy.

Many countries have submitted drafts and resolutions advocating various environmental issues of the world.

Here are the key agendas expected to be discussed:

Nature and biodiversity

The UNEA 5’s theme is ‘Strengthening Actions for Nature to Achieve the Sustainable Development Goals.’ The theme calls for ambitious and stricter action to protect and restore Nature. It aims to look for Nature-based solutions that will help achieve the sustainable development goals in its three complementary dimensions (social, economic and environmental).

The UNEA-5 emphasises that humanity collectively should possess the knowledge, technology, and resources to protect and restore our natural world. It aims a push towards the transition to a Nature-positive future that will benefit our health and economies.

The UNEA-5 also presents an opportunity to start the UN Decade for Ecosystem Restoration with ambitious action.

Plastic pollution

The momentum towards addressing the plastic pollution problem of the world has been picking up in the run-up to the UNEA-5.2.

Since the beginning, the UNEA has focused on the issue of plastic waste, marine plastic debris and micro-plastic. The upcoming UNEA 5.2 is a great opportunity for the world to commit to the global treaty on plastics and place accountability on the right stakeholders with proper use of legal tools.

“The biggest hope that civil society has is that UNEA-5 can deliver on plastic solution with very concrete outcomes. We hope that we can maintain the momentum towards UNEA-5.2 to adopt a mandate to start negotiations for a legally-binding instrument to tackle plastic pollution,” said Patrizia Heidegger, Director of Global Policies and Sustainability, European Environment Bureau.

Green economy

The world’s attention has shifted to managing the economic consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic. National and global recovery plans will be instrumental for the future of our planet. The subsequent recovery is expected to bring diverse opportunities to accelerate the transition to a greener, more sustainable future.