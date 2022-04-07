Pinterest bans climate misinformation; find out how Google, Meta, Twitter battle deniers

Pinterest has introduced a comprehensive policy to combat misleading information and claims around climate change on its platform. It will remove content that denies the existence of impacts of climate change, human influence on climate change, and content misrepresenting scientific data and more. According to Pinterest, repeat offenders of the policy may face action by the platform, including removal of their accounts.

Many companies have introduced similar measures to combat misinformation on climate change and do more to contribute with environmentally friendly initiatives.

Google

Google had last year announced that it will ban all ads that spread misinformation on climate change, and YouTube videos and other content that promote misinformation will be prohibited from monetisation. Google uses a combination of automated tools and human review to filter such content.

Google has also powered its facilities with renewable energy sources and hosted a myriad of environment friendly events. Google has an environmentally-aware corporate culture that solidifies its reputation of being one of the world's most forward-thinking companies.

Meta

Meta’s Facebook had announced efforts to combat climate crisis misinformation by expanding its Climate Science Center to provide more reliable information, investing in organisations that fight misinformation, and launching a video series to promote young climate advocates on Facebook and Instagram.

Meta has also taken several steps to address climate misinformation. It is applying information labels to posts about climate change while relying on third-party fact checkers to label false claims. It also promotes reliable information through the Climate Science Center.

Twitter

During the United Nations COP26 climate summit in 2021, Twitter announced that it will be making authoritative information about climate change more accessible to users.

Twitter also rolled out a new programme designed to “pre-bunk” climate misinformation, to get ahead of false narratives about climate change and expose people to more accurate information about the crisis on its platform.

eBay

E-commerce retail giant eBay has been the hub for used items since 1995. eBay has contributed positively to the growing waste management concerns and has diverted discarded items from going into landfills.