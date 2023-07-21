WATCH: Parts of Gairsain-Karnprayag National Highway washed away due to heavy rain in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday issued an orange alert for Uttarakhand predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall in several districts on July 21.

Many states across the country have been witnessing heavy rainfall since the last few days and Uttarakhand has been one of the worst affected states. On Thursday night, a part of the Gairsain- Karnprayag National Highway 109 washed away near Kalimati, Chamoli district.

The stretch of the NH-109 that washed away due to heavy rain is nearly 15-metre long.

According to ANI, the authorities have stopped traffic movement from Gairsain to Karnprayag and Nainital. Due to the damage caused by torrential rain, many vehicles are stranded on both sides of the National Highway.

Water levels in many rivers of Uttarakhand has increased due to heavy rain in the last few days and the State Disaster Response Force has been kept on high alert to deal with any emergency, according to reports.

Earlier this week, the water level of Alaknanda river increased as water from barrages in the Srinagar Dam was released due to heavy rainfall in different parts of the state. This resulted in the water levels of the Ganga rising in Rishikesh and Haridwar.

Apart from Uttarakhand, the adjoining state Himachal Pradesh has also been facing widespread damages and disruptions caused by heavy rain. Many districts in Himachal Pradesh are also grappling with flash floods. The incessant rain has caused flash floods in Manali. The state reported three deaths on Thursday in rain-related incidents.

Additionally, according to IMD, states like Maharashtra and Gujarat are expected to witness heavy to very heavy rain on July 21. Goa, which is already facing flash floods in many parts due to torrential rain in the last few days, is also expected to receive heavy rain.

On the other hand, Odisha and West Bengal also received light rain on Thursday due to the formation of a low pressure area over the Bay of Bengal.

Meanwhile, the water level in the Yamuna River in Delhi has receded below the danger mark. The situation has been improving since Friday morning, according to authorities. However, the government is monitoring the situation to deal with any emergencies.