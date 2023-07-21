WATCH: Parts of Gairsain-Karnprayag National Highway washed away due to heavy rain in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday issued an orange alert for Uttarakhand predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall in several districts on July 21.
#WATCH | Uttarakhand | Due to heavy rains in Chamoli district since last night, a part of Gairsain-Karnprayag NH 109 washed away near Kalimati. People going from Gairsain to Karnprayag and Nainital are stranded on both sides of the road. pic.twitter.com/ZeR69uKCtp— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) July 21, 2023
⚠️ #Orangealert ⚠️Heavy to Very heavy rainfall #Uttarakhand is likely to get Heavy to Very heavy rainfall (115.6 to 204.4 mm) on 21st July.#monsoon2023 #weather #WeatherUpdate #rain #monsoonseason #HeavyRainfallAlert @moesgoi @DDNewslive @airnewsalerts@ndmaindia pic.twitter.com/J5zCwSLAXV— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) July 20, 2023
Additionally, according to IMD, states like Maharashtra and Gujarat are expected to witness heavy to very heavy rain on July 21. Goa, which is already facing flash floods in many parts due to torrential rain in the last few days, is also expected to receive heavy rain.
On the other hand, Odisha and West Bengal also received light rain on Thursday due to the formation of a low pressure area over the Bay of Bengal.
Meanwhile, the water level in the Yamuna River in Delhi has receded below the danger mark. The situation has been improving since Friday morning, according to authorities. However, the government is monitoring the situation to deal with any emergencies.
