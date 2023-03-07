Odisha worst hit by forest fires in India; over 140 active fire points reported

The state of Odisha is facing a severe forest fire crisis, with 142 active fire points detected across various districts. The forest department has deployed thousands of personnel and special squads to douse the flames and prevent further damage.

Forest fires have been raging in 142 places across various districts of Odisha, making it the worst affected state in the country, a senior official announced on Tuesday. This comes as the state has not received rain since October, resulting in the dryness of forests and the spread of forest fires.

According to the Forest Survey of India (FSI), there were 391 active fire incidents reported across the country by noon on Tuesday. Odisha had the highest number of active fire points, followed by Chhattisgarh with 58, Andhra Pradesh with 48, Telangana with 37, Jharkhand and Karnataka with 32 each, and Maharashtra with 15. Other states also reported forest fire incidents, but they were fewer in number.

Also read | Earthquake of magnitude 5 strikes Nicobar islands region

Forest fires can occur naturally, such as from lightning strikes, or can be caused by human activity, such as throwing burnt stubs of cigarettes and bidis on dry leaves. The FSI data revealed that 12 of the 30 districts of Odisha reported forest fire incidents on Tuesday, with Mayurbhanj district, which has Similipal National Park, recording the highest number of forest fires. Other districts affected include Koraput, Malkangiri, Nanarangpur, Nuapada, Sundergarh, Kandhamal, Gajapati, Ganjam, Khurda, Keonjhar, and Cuttack.

The forest department has been working tirelessly to extinguish the fires at multiple locations, according to Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Debidutta Biswal. To deal with the forest inferno in the state, 3,000 forest personnel, 16,000 Vana Surakhya Samitis (forest protection committees), and 280 special squads have been deployed. Additionally, members of women self-help groups have been enlisted to raise awareness and help combat the fires, which are mostly man-made.

Biswal stated that the state is entering the summer season, and the number of forest fires is already high. He added that the department is praying for rain, which may help to extinguish the fires that have been triggered by the prolonged dry spell. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast rain from Tuesday, which may provide some relief.

Several large forest fires have been reported in various districts of Odisha, including Similipal Tiger Reserve in Mayurbhanj district, Champua forests in Keonjhar district, Baliguda and Tumudibandh in Kandhamal district, Chandaka in Khurda district, Sunabeda in Nuapada district, Narayanpatna in Koraput district, Mohana in Gajapati district, Jharigaon in Nabarangpur district, Ghumsar in Ganjam, and Soro in Balasore district.

Also read | Illegal firecracker factory blast in Odisha leaves four dead, four injured