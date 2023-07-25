Odisha to experience heavy rains after low-pressure area develops in Bay of Bengal

Odisha is bracing for intense rainfall until July 27 as a low-pressure system has formed over the Bay of Bengal, leading to potential depressions and heavy rain warnings, urging precautionary measures.

A low-pressure area has developed over the Bay of Bengal, threatening heavy rains in the coastal state of Odisha, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. By Wednesday, July 26, the area is expected to intensify into a depression bringing heavy rainfall to Odisha until Thursday, July 27.

The IMD has issued an orange alert for Tuesday and Wednesday, indicating that heavy to very heavy rainfall, ranging from 7 cm to 20 cm, may occur at isolated places in Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Malkangiri, Koraput, and Rayagada districts on Tuesday.

Furthermore, a yellow alert has been issued for heavy rainfall in Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Balangir, Nayagarh, Khurda, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, and Mayurbhanj districts.

The system is then likely to move west-northwestwards along the northern Andhra Pradesh and southern Odisha coasts, resulting in heavy rainfall in those areas.

The low-pressure area over the west-central and northwest Bay of Bengal, off the north Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coasts, has now intensified into a well-marked low-pressure area in the same region this morning. It is likely to further develop into a depression over the next 24 hours in the same area.

The state recorded an average rainfall of 6.4 mm in the past 24 hours, while from July 1 to July 25, the total rainfall was 249.6 mm, compared to the average of 339.9 mm for the entire month.

The highest rainfall recorded in the last 24 hours was 74 mm in the Kotpad block of Koraput district, according to the IMD.

Meanwhile, the Odisha Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Satyabrata Sahoo has issued instructions to all collectors to remain vigilant and prepared for any potential impacts due to the possible depression.

He emphasised the need for special measures to be taken for low-lying areas and hilly districts, as heavy rains may lead to traffic congestion, flash floods, and landslides.

With agency inputs.