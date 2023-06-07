Air pollution in New York City among the worst in the world on Tuesday night

On Tuesday night, New York's City's air quality index was more than the 200-mark at one point — a level which is said to be 'very unhealthy', CNN reported quoting IQair. The city experienced the worst air quality in any metropolitan area at 10pm on Tuesday, according to IQair, CNN reported.

New York City on Tuesday experienced the world's worst air pollution as harmful smoke came in from the south from over a hundred wildfires in Quebec.

The smoke from the wildfires in Canada has been engulfing the northeast and mid-Atlantic for over a week, raising concerns regarding the effects of persistent poor air quality.

On Tuesday night, New York's City's air quality index was more than the 200-mark at one point — a level which is said to be 'very unhealthy', CNN reported quoting IQair. The city experienced the worst air quality in any metropolitan area at 10pm on Tuesday, according to IQair, CNN reported.