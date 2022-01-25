New ranking rules for state environmental clearance agencies to boost efficiency, says govt

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has clarified that its new move to rank State Environment Impact Assessment Authorities (SEIAAs) based on their speed of clearing environmental clearance for projects, is aimed at “encouraging efficiency, transparency and accountability in the functioning of SEIAAs.’’

The government has been facing flak over the proposed changes to SEIAA rankings from environmentalists, activists, scientists and more, who stated that the new changes would lead to SEIAAs rushing through environmental clearances.

The ministry clarified that the new changes would not lead to agencies being penalised for taking longer to clear proposals and that the changes will do so “without diluting any regulatory safeguards.”

“The ministry has taken several initiatives for streamlining the EC (environmental clearance) process and reduce the undue time taken in grant of clearances… As a step further new rating of SEIAAs has been introduced for encouraging the efficiency, transparency and accountability in the functioning of SEIAAs,” the ministry said in a statement.

The ranking system is based on the provisions of EIA (Environment Impact Assessment) Notification 2006 and various guidelines issued by the ministry from time to time and designed to encourage the SEIAAs to increase their efficiency in decision making strictly as per provisions of EIA Notification 2006 without diluting any regulatory safeguards, the ministry. “It is pertinent to note that the EIA Notification already provides time-lines for all EC processes,” it added.

Under the proposed changes, SEIAAs will be ranked for average time taken to clear proposals. If agencies, on an average, clear proposals within 80 days, they will be awarded two marks. If they take over 105 days, they are awarded one mark, if they take 105-120 days, the state authority will be awarded 0.5 mark and if they take more than 120 days, they will get zero.

“However, there is no negative marking proposed for not meeting the criteria for ranking,” the ministry added.