Energy conservation implies using less energy by avoiding the unnecessary use of energy or being more efficient in our power consumption.

Every year, National Energy Conservation Day is observed in India on December 14. On this day in 2001, the Energy Conservation Act was executed by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) and since then this day has been celebrated to raise awareness on limiting energy loss.

Energy conservation implies using less energy by avoiding the unnecessary use of energy or being more efficient in our power consumption. Let us observe this day by increasing awareness by using energy more judiciously.

Here are the 10 ways to achieve energy efficiency at home:

1. Switch off

The easiest one on the list is to just switch off the appliances when they are not in use. Items such as fans and lights must be switched off when they are idle as electronics consume energy even when you are not using them at full power load. So, the next time you want to take care of your electricity bill just ensure that you have all the items turned off.

2. Switch to energy-efficient appliances

Most of the electronics in our homes are outdated technologically and they end up consuming way more electricity. Being more active when it comes to replacing old tech electronics such as light bulbs with more efficient LED or old flat monitors with new modern energy-saving LED screens, goes a long way in limiting energy loss.

3. House construction

Homes constructed considering the weather patterns in a particular area end up saving a lot of electricity. Airy homes do not require frequent cooling while insulated homes can do with less heating in winter. Moreover, houses with increased natural lighting do not require artificial bulb light during the day, saving energy and you from a hefty power bill.

4. Save energy on your laundry

In a household, the washing machine is probably the most used appliance after LED bulbs. It also contributes a significant amount to the energy bill. So, waiting until your machine has enough load before starting a washing cycle is a good idea. Furthermore, hanging out clothes instead of drying them using a power-hungry dryer goes a long way in saving energy.

5. Using kitchen appliances consciously

Kitchen appliances use a lot of power which goes unchecked. Take the example of a refrigerator, which runs 24/7 and is one of the biggest energy guzzlers in a household. Maintaining an ideal temperature inside the fridge is recommended for efficient usage. For other appliances such as dishwashers, it is recommended to use them only when it's full.

6. Use solar energy

Switching over to a mix of solar energy along with conventional transmission lines-powered energy is a great way to save and consume power. The heavy adaptation of solar panels in recent years has brought down the cost of solar setups at homes by great margins. It is easy to set up and its usage decreases the reliance of your household on the grid, saving that extra coal for the producer and power bill for your family.

7. Using the BEE star rating system

The Bureau of Energy Efficiency system has devised a star rating system to rate and compare the energy usage of an appliance. As per the system, the more stars, the higher the efficiency. Using such systems while buying new appliances goes a long way in power saving.

ALSO READ: Mystery asteroid 2015 RN35 to pass Earth on December 15; all you need to know

8. Using inverter ACs

The advancement in technology has made it possible for the most energy-consuming appliances such as ACs to become more efficient. Inverter ACs are the latest iterations, made to be ultra-efficient. Inverter ACs are more important when it comes to countries like India.

9. Insulating your roof

Glazing the top of your roof really helps in insulating your house from extreme temperatures. Good insulation will help in saving precious energy.

10. Using instant water heaters

Another modification you can make to lower your costs and conserve energy is to switch to an instant water heater. These water heaters are somewhat more cost-effective since they last longer than conventional tank water heaters. When you put hot water in storage and don't use it, it cools and needs to be heated again. Constantly heating stored water is an energy and financial waste. Instant water heaters don't have a storage tank and provide hot water on demand.