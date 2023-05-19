National Endangered Species Day 2023: All you need to know

National Endangered Species Day is observed annually in the United States to spread awareness about the importance of protecting endangered species, and the necessary actions that should be taken to protect them.
National Endangered Species Day is observed annually on the third Friday in May, across the United States. This year will mark the 18th anniversary of the day and it will be celebrated on May 19. The event aimed to spread awareness on the importance of protecting endangered species, their habitats and the efforts needed to do so.
History and background
The National Endangered Species Day was established by the US Senate, in 2006. In the 1960s and 1970, global concerns about animal welfare and the issue of extinction of key species were raised.
The United States acted on the raised issues and on December 28, 1973, the Endangered Species Act was enacted. This was a landmark legislation which institutionalised the country’s commitment to the conservation of plants and wildlife and their habitats.
The Act also aims to create awareness amongst the masses about the importance of wildlife protection and endangered species restoration.
Similarly in India, the Wildlife Protection Act of 1972, was enacted which prohibited the hunting of wild animals for sport to reduce the risk of extinction for the endangered species.
2023 Theme
Every year the celebrations of National Endangered Species Day centre on a special theme. The theme propagates the idea of observation and is set around spreading the message of environmental and wildlife conservation.
The theme for National Endangered Species Day 2023 is “Celebrating the 50th anniversary of the endangered species act” since this year marks the 50th anniversary of the Endangered Species Act of the US.
Significance
As per the International Union for Conservation of Nature reports about 41,000 different species of animals in the world are endangered. Thus, World Endangered Species Day marks an important event as it raises awareness about animals and plants that are under threat of extinction.
This day also aims to create a sense of urgency on the need to preserve endangered species.
The occasion also appeals to the policymakers of the world to accelerate action to protect endangered species. It also educates the common people about the importance of wildlife conservation and the protection of wild habitats in the context of climate change.
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
