National Endangered Species Day 2023: All you need to know

National Endangered Species Day is observed annually in the United States to spread awareness about the importance of protecting endangered species, and the necessary actions that should be taken to protect them.

National Endangered Species Day is observed annually on the third Friday in May, across the United States. This year will mark the 18th anniversary of the day and it will be celebrated on May 19. The event aimed to spread awareness on the importance of protecting endangered species, their habitats and the efforts needed to do so.

History and background

The National Endangered Species Day was established by the US Senate, in 2006. In the 1960s and 1970, global concerns about animal welfare and the issue of extinction of key species were raised.

The United States acted on the raised issues and on December 28, 1973, the Endangered Species Act was enacted. This was a landmark legislation which institutionalised the country’s commitment to the conservation of plants and wildlife and their habitats.