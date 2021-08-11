NASA tool lets users visualise data on sea level rise; check projections in your region

The sixth assessment report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) has revealed damning changes in the climate systems. The report estimates how quickly the world would cross the global warming threshold of 1.5 degrees Celsius in the next few decades.

The American space agency, National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), has created a tool to visualise sea level rise anywhere in the world in the coming decades. The Sea Level Projection Tool will allow users to click on any point on the planet to get the IPCC sea level projections for that region.

The projections are based on the IPCC report’s conclusions from data gathered by satellites and equipment on the ground, as well as analyses and computer simulations.

The purpose of this highly interactive tool is to make the IPCC projection data available in an easy-to-visualise form.

“The goal is to deliver the projection data in the IPCC report in a usable form while also providing easy visualisation of the future scenarios,” Ben Hamlington, a research scientist at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in southern California, who leads the agency’s sea level change science team, was quoted as saying in a report by The Independent.

The tool will help users understand both regional and global sea level projections from 2020 to 2150. It also provides access to how these sea levels would change based on a number of scenarios in the coming decades.

The IPCC report uses Shared Socioeconomic Pathways (SSPs), which are projected global socioeconomic changes up to 2100, to determine the change in sea levels according to various future scenarios.

NASA has used the same SSP modelling in its Sea Level Projection Tool to make it easier for users to understand how rising sea levels will change with projected socioeconomic realities.

You can use the tool to see how the sea levels are projected to change in your nearest coastal region. One can click on coastal cities and towns in India to find about sea level changes in those regions. Some of them are Mumbai, Cochin, Chennai, Vishakhapatnam, Kolkata, Mangalore and Tuticorin. On selecting Mumbai, a detailed graph of projected sea level rise under different SSP scenarios is presented. Users can visualise the drastic effects of human behaviour and how it will influence Mumbai’s sea levels in the next few decades.

Scientists warn that unless there are immediate, large-scale and stringent actions to reduce the emission of greenhouse gases, it will be difficult to control the global warming levels and limit it to acceptable levels.

“This report is a reality check, we now have a much clearer picture of the past, present and future climate, which is essential for understanding where we are headed, what can be done, and how we can prepare,” said IPCC Working Group I Co-Chair Valérie Masson-Delmotte.

This user-friendly tool will come in handy for anyone interested in finding more data about rising sea levels.