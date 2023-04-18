English
Eight projects worth Rs 640 crore approved under Namami Gange Programme

Eight projects worth Rs 640 crore approved under Namami Gange Programme

Read Time2 Min(s) Read
By Tanmay Tiwary  Apr 18, 2023 5:36:20 PM IST (Updated)

Four projects worth approximately Rs 408 crore were approved for reducing pollution in the Shamli District to clean River Hindon, which is a tributary of River Yamuna. Hindon river is identified as Priority I polluted river stretch.

Eight projects worth approximately Rs 638 crore were approved in the 48th meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG).

Four projects worth approximately Rs 408 crore were approved for reducing pollution in the Shamli District to clean River Hindon, which is a tributary of River Yamuna. Hindon river is identified as Priority I polluted river stretch. The projects’ sanctioned are to prevent the flow of polluted water into Krishni River.
The four projects in Shamli district include construction of 5 Million Litres per Day (MLD) Sewage Treatment Plant (Nirmal Jal Kendra), 5 KLD Septage Co-treatment Facility, Interception & Diversion (I&D) and other works in Babri and Bantikhera villages; 5 MLD STP, 5 KLD Septage Co-treatment Facility, Interception & Diversion (I&D) and other works in Banat town; 40 MLD STP, 20 KLD Septage Co-treatment Facility, Interception & Diversion (I&D) and other works in Shamli town; and 10 MLD STP, 10 KLD Septage Co-treatment Facility, Interception & Diversion (I&D) and other works in Thanabhawan town.
Furthermore, one project for development of 7 ghats in Prayagraj has also been approved as part of preparations for the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj, which will take place in 2025. The ghats include Dashashmedh Ghat, Quila Ghat, Naukayan Ghat, Gyan Ganga Ashram Ghat, Saraswati Ghat, Maheva Ghat and Rasulabad Ghat.
Also Read:This new technology uses bricks to store heat energy
The aforementioned ghats will have amenities such as areas for bathing, change room, universal access ramp, drinking water points, flood lights for night, kiosks, and landscaping among others.
Two more sewerage management projects were approved in the same meeting, one each in Bihar and Madhya Pradesh. The project cost in Bihar will be approximately Rs 78 crore while the MP project will cost approximately Rs 93 crore.
During the same meeting, another project for ghat development in Haridwar received an approval, which is to be constructed at a cost of approximately Rs 2 crore.
NMCG DG, Asok Kumar urged the officials from the States to do solar farming on the STP sites and promote the use of solar power to run the Nirmal Jal Kendras.
Namami Gange Programme’, is an integrated conservation mission, approved as ‘flagship programme’ by the Union Government in June 2014 with budget outlay of Rs 20,000 crore. This project is aimed at accomplishing the twin objectives of effective abatement of pollution, conservation and rejuvenation of National River Ganga.
(Edited by : Sangam Singh)
First Published: Apr 18, 2023 5:34 PM IST
