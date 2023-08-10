Mumbai water lake level above 80% , but lower than last year's tally

On Tuesday, an official said that the BMC decided to withdraw the 10 percent water cut imposed in the city, its suburbs and parts of the neighbouring Thane district, as there has been a satisfactory rise in water stock in the reservoirs.

The total water stock in the seven lakes in Mumbai rose to over 81 percent, but it remains less than what was recorded last year. As per the data released by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the water stock in Mumbai lakes was at 81.86 percent as of Thursday. However, it was 93.22 percent in 2022. These seven lakes supply water to the city.

The BMC data shows that the water level, as recorded on August 10, 2023, was at 1184861 million litres. However, the water level recorded on the same day in 2022 was at 1349228 million litres.

🚰 मुंबईला पाणीपुरवठा करणाऱ्या ७ जलाशयांचा आज सकाळी ६ वाजेपर्यंतचा अहवाल🚰Report of water stock in the seven lakes, supplying water to Mumbai, till 6am today. #MumbaiRains #mybmcupdates pic.twitter.com/AaJJ5UrwuR — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) August 10, 2023

Seven reservoirs Bhatsa, Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna, Tansa, Modak Sagar, Vihar and Tulsi located in Mumbai, Thane and Nashik districts of Maharashtra require 14 lakh 47 thousand 363 million litres of useful water stock to supply water to Mumbai, news agency PTI reported.

On Tuesday, an official said that the BMC decided to withdraw the 10 percent water cut imposed in the city, its suburbs and parts of the neighbouring Thane district, as there has been a satisfactory rise in water stock in the reservoirs.

The civic body had said in a statement there was more than 80 percent water stock in the reservoirs supplying water to the city due to good rainfall in the catchment areas in July.

The civic body had imposed a 10 percent water cut from July 1, as the water levels in the reservoirs decreased due to inadequate rainfall in the catchment areas of lakes.