Heatwave conditions are very likely to occur in isolated pockets over North Konkan on Sunday, the IMD said. Here are some precautions to take to protect oneself from heatwave.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) declared a heatwave in Maharashtra's Mumbai and Thane districts on Sunday. Most of the regions in the state are likely to witness dry weather. Meanwhile, heatwave conditions are very likely to occur in isolated pockets over North Konkan as well, the weather department said.

In the wake of heatwave warnings , here's a look at some precautions listed by the IMD:

Dos

• Listen to Radio; watch TV; read Newspapers for local weather news or download weather information-related mobile app.

• Drink sufficient water — even if not thirsty. Persons with epilepsy or heart, kidney or liver disease who are on fluid-restricted diets or have a problem with fluid retention should consult a doctor before increasing liquid intake.

• Use ORS (Oral Rehydration Solution), homemade drinks like lassi, torani (rice water), lemon water, buttermilk, coconut water, etc. to keep yourself hydrated.

• Wear lightweight, light-coloured, loose, cotton clothes.

• If outside, cover your head: Use a cloth, hat or umbrella. Use sunglasses to protect your eyes and sunscreen to protect your skin.

• Get trained in first aid.

• Take special care of the elderly, children, sick or overweight as they are more likely to become victims of excessive heat

Don'ts

• Avoid going out in the sun, especially between 12.00 noon and 3.00 p.m.

• Avoid strenuous activities when outside in the afternoon.

• Do not go out barefoot.

• Avoid cooking during peak hours. Open doors and windows to ventilate the cooking area adequately.

• Avoid alcohol, tea, coffee and carbonated soft drinks, which dehydrates the body.

• Avoid high-protein, salty, spicy and oily food. Do not eat stale food.

• Do not leave children or pets alone in parked vehicles.

• Avoid using incandescent light bulbs which may generate unnecessary heat, as can computers or appliances.

Weather predictions in other parts of India

Rains are likely to lash parts of South, Central and East India from March 15 to 17, the IMD said on Sunday.

Northwest India might witness a rise in maximum temperatures by 2-3⁰C in the next three days. The IMD predicted "no significant change thereafter".

For central India, the IMD predicted a "gradual rise in maximum temperatures by about 2⁰C during the next two days and fall by 2-3°C thereafter.

"Isolated to scattered light rainfall activity with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim and Northeast India during 12-14th March and scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall activity with a thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds on 15-16th March," the IMD said in a press release on Sunday