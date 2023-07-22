Tulsi Lake began overflowing on July 20 and other lakes are still experiencing a rise in water levels following the torrential rain in the last few days.

Mumbai's water situation has seen a significant improvement with the collective water stock in its seven reservoirs reaching 47.54 percent, at 6,88,142 million litres, as of Saturday morning, the data issued by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) showed.

According to several reports, this water stock is sufficient to last for more than 115 days. However, the current water levels in Mumbai’s lakes remain lower than that in the previous years at the same time of the year — compared to 87.65 percent in 2022 and 53.86 percent in 2021.

While Tulsi Lake began overflowing on July 20, the other lakes are still experiencing a rise in water levels. The data shared by the civic body at 6 am on July 22, showed that Upper Vaitarna is currently at 19.23 percent, a significant drop from its 80.14 percent live storage at this time last year and just 4.31 percent in 2021.

Water levels in Modak Sagar stands at 75.17 percent, lower than its full capacity of 100 percent, which was achieved in both 2022 and 2021. Tansa Lake has seen a considerable increase and is currently at 86.65 percent, compared to 98.93 percent in 2022 and 99.66 percent in 2021.

Middle Vaitarna's water stock stands at 56.23 percent, lower than the previous years' levels, which were 95.13 percent in 2022 and 47.71 percent in 2021. Bhatsa reservoir is at 39.61 percent, while Vehar has 75.82 percent of its stock available.

The torrential rain in Mumbai and other districts of Maharashtra in the last few days has led to an increase in water levels in Mumbai’s seven lakes.

Meanwhile, heavy rain in Mumbai has caused disruptions on road and local train services. Several local trains were cancelled on Friday due to waterlogging on tracks at many places. Even on Saturday many local trains were running late.