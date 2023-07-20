Mumbai rains | What's open and closed in Maharashtra as IMD issues red alert in these areas

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heavy to very heavy showers in Mumbai, while a red alert was issued in Palghar, Thane and Raigad in Maharashtra.

Heavy rains continue to batter parts of Maharashtra, causing severe waterlogging in several places and forcing schools and colleges to remain shut on Thursday. The weather department predicted heavy to very heavy showers in Mumbai and its suburbs along with strong winds over the next day.

Meanwhile, a red alert was issued in Palghar, Thane and Raigad. The rain intensity reduced early Thursday morning and there were no showers in some parts of the city. A major landslide was happened in Raigad early Thursday. At least 10 people died in the incident.

Schools shut in these Maharashtra districts

"In view of the continuous rains in Mumbai, considering the safety of the students, the Municipal Corporation has declared a holiday for tomorrow, 20th July, for primary, secondary, and higher secondary schools (Nursery to Class 12) of all management in the Mumbai Metropolis," said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Colleges shut in Palghar and Gadchiroli

The administration of Palghar and Gadchiroli districts decided to keep the colleges closed on Thursday as the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a ‘Red alert’ in these areas. The collector of Palghar announced a holiday for all educational institutions in the district (schools and colleges).

The collector also advised citizens to avoid going out of the house if not necessary, news agency ANI reported.

Exams postponed

Meanwhile, SSC and HSC supplementary exams, scheduled for Thursday, were postponed to next month. Thursday's SSC papers, including physical education, electronic technology, mechanical technology, will be held on August 2, the Times of India reported.

HSC language papers scheduled for Thursday (July 20) will be conducted on August 11. According to the report, Mumbai University rescheduled Wednesday's exams for students in Raigad. MU postponed Institute of Distance and Open Learning exams on Thursday. Wednesday's exams will be held on July 22 at the same centre.

Are offices in Maharashtra closed?