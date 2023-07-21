CNBC TV18
    Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: Schools shut in Thane, Palghar amid red alert, heavy showers likely in Mumbai
    By CNBCTV18.com  Jul 21, 2023 7:45 AM IST (Updated)
    Summary

    Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in Raigad, Palghar, Thane, Pune and Satara districts of Maharashtra. Very heavy rainfall is likely to occur over Mumbai, Kolhlapur and Ratnagiri where an orange alert has been issued. A holiday has been declared for schools on Friday and Saturday in Palghar and Thane in view of a red alert issued by the IMD. In Pune too, schools and colleges will remain shut on Friday. Meanwhile, the water level of Yamuna River in Delhi has gone below the danger mark. Besides, Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Goa and the Konkan regions are also likely to witness heavy rainfall. Follow LIVE weather updates here:

    Weather Update Today LIVE | 13 killed in rain-related incidents in UP

    Thirteen people died in rain-related incidents in the 24 hours that ended at 6 pm on Thursday, the Uttar Pradesh Relief Commissioner said in a statement. Ten people -- one in Farukhabad, five in Rampur and four in Hardoi -- drowned. A death each was caused by snakebite in Ghazipur and Banda while one person died due to excess rain in Mainpur, PTI reported while citing the official statement.

    Jul 21, 2023 7:47 AM

    Mumbai Rains news LIVE Updates: Schools shut in Thane, Palghar and Pune

    Holiday has been declared for schools on Friday and Saturday in Palghar and Thane in view of a red alert issued by the India Meteorological Department. The IMD forecast issued on Thursday said 'heavy to very heavy' rainfall was likely in several places in Palghar and Thane over the next 48 hours, he said. The order to shut schools was issued by Palghar collector Govind Bodke and his Thane counterpart Ashok Shingare. Shingare also asked people to stay indoors in view of the rains and directed the civic and district machinery to be fully prepared to provide relief to citizens. Meanwhile, schools and colleges in Pune will also remain shut on Friday.

    Jul 21, 2023 7:45 AM

    Mumbai rains: Heavy rainfall warning issued in these Maharashtra districts

    The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in Raigad, Palghar, Thane, Pune and Satara districts of Maharashtra. Very heavy rainfall is likley to occur over Mumbai, Kolhlapur and Ratnagiri where an orange alert has been issued.

    Jul 21, 2023 7:36 AM
