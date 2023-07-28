Mumbai Rains LIVE: Modak Sagar Lake overflows, schools shut in Thane and Palghar as waterlogging hits streets

homeenvironment NewsMumbai Rains LIVE: Modak Sagar Lake overflows, schools shut in Thane and Palghar as waterlogging hits streets

1 Min Read

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 28, 2023 10:47:23 AM IST (Updated)

Summary

Mumbai Rains Live Updates: Waterlogging was reported in several parts of Maharashtra as heavy rains lashed the state on Thursday. The India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai, predicted heavy rainfall on Friday. IMD officials at the Mumbai division told CNBC TV-18 that considering the heavy rainfall since early morning, the IMD will review the situation and change the alert accordingly. An orange alert has been issued in Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Pune among other regions. Meanwhile, all schools and colleges have been shut in Palghar. Holiday has also been declared for all the primary, secondary and higher secondary schools in the Thane district. Follow LIVE Updates here.

Live Updates

Himachal rains: NH-5 blocked in Shimla and Kinnaur districts following landslides

Stretches of National Highway-5, at Broni Nallah and Khaneri in the Shimla district and Kaksthal in the Kinnaur district, were blocked owing to landslides after heavy showers in Himachal Pradesh, officials said on Friday. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) shared images of the blocked stretches of the highway in two Himachal districts.

Jul 28, 2023 10:59 AM

Mumbai rains: Modak Sagar Lake, one of the 7 lakes that supply water to the people of Mumbai, started overflowing last tonight at 10:52 pm. 

Jul 28, 2023 10:49 AM

Mumbai lakes overflow, city continues to face 10% water cut: Report

Modak Sagar Lake, one of the seven lakes that supply water to Mumbaikars, started overflowing on 27th July, 2023 at 10:52 PM, the civic body said late Thursday. Due to the water levels of lakes supplying water to Mumbai, the city faces ten percent water cut, news 18 reported.

Jul 28, 2023 10:05 AM

Mumbai rains | Commuters face inconvenience as incessant rainfall causes waterlogging in several parts of Maharashtra's Nanded.

Jul 28, 2023 9:21 AM

Mumbai rains | Heavy rainfall triggers waterlogging in several parts of Thane in Maharashtra.

Jul 28, 2023 9:00 AM

Weather Updates: All schools and colleges shut in Gujarat's Navsari

District Collector Amit Prakash Yadav has ordered a holiday for all schools and colleges in the city.

Jul 28, 2023 8:59 AM

Weather Updates: Severe water-logging situation witnessed in Gujarat's Navsari following incessant rainfall

Jul 28, 2023 8:58 AM

Weather Updates: Trouble mounts for Kullu in Himachal due to heavy rainfall

Trouble mounts for Kullu due to heavy rainfall in the upper areas of Himachal Pradesh as flood gates of the overflowing 100 MW Malana II hydroelectric project remain jammed.

Jul 28, 2023 8:57 AM

Mumbai Rains LIVE: Waterlogging witnessed in several parts of Wadala due to continuous heavy rainfall

Jul 28, 2023 8:55 AM

Mumbai Rains LIVE: Yellow alert issued in the city, check alert in other Maharashtra districts today

The India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai, predicted heavy rainfall on Friday. IMD officials at the Mumbai division told CNBC TV-18 that considering the heavy rainfall since early morning, the IMD will review the situation and change the alert accordingly. An orange alert has been issued in Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Pune among other regions.

Jul 28, 2023 8:27 AM