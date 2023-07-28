Mumbai Rains LIVE: Modak Sagar Lake overflows, schools shut in Thane and Palghar as waterlogging hits streets

Himachal rains: NH-5 blocked in Shimla and Kinnaur districts following landslides
Stretches of National Highway-5, at Broni Nallah and Khaneri in the Shimla district and Kaksthal in the Kinnaur district, were blocked owing to landslides after heavy showers in Himachal Pradesh, officials said on Friday. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) shared images of the blocked stretches of the highway in two Himachal districts.
Mumbai lakes overflow, city continues to face 10% water cut: Report
Modak Sagar Lake, one of the seven lakes that supply water to Mumbaikars, started overflowing on 27th July, 2023 at 10:52 PM, the civic body said late Thursday. Due to the water levels of lakes supplying water to Mumbai, the city faces ten percent water cut, news 18 reported.
Mumbai rains | Commuters face inconvenience as incessant rainfall causes waterlogging in several parts of Maharashtra's Nanded.
Mumbai rains | Heavy rainfall triggers waterlogging in several parts of Thane in Maharashtra.
Weather Updates: All schools and colleges shut in Gujarat's Navsari
District Collector Amit Prakash Yadav has ordered a holiday for all schools and colleges in the city.
Weather Updates: Severe water-logging situation witnessed in Gujarat's Navsari following incessant rainfall
Weather Updates: Trouble mounts for Kullu in Himachal due to heavy rainfall
Trouble mounts for Kullu due to heavy rainfall in the upper areas of Himachal Pradesh as flood gates of the overflowing 100 MW Malana II hydroelectric project remain jammed.
Mumbai Rains LIVE: Waterlogging witnessed in several parts of Wadala due to continuous heavy rainfall
Mumbai Rains LIVE: Yellow alert issued in the city, check alert in other Maharashtra districts today
The India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai, predicted heavy rainfall on Friday. IMD officials at the Mumbai division told CNBC TV-18 that considering the heavy rainfall since early morning, the IMD will review the situation and change the alert accordingly. An orange alert has been issued in Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Pune among other regions.