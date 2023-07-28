CNBC TV18
Mumbai Rains LIVE: Yellow alert issued, schools shut in Thane and Palghar as waterlogging hits streets

By CNBCTV18.com  Jul 28, 2023 9:24 AM IST (Updated)
Mumbai Rains Live Updates: The India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai, predicted heavy rainfall on Friday. IMD officials at the Mumbai division told CNBC TV-18 that considering the heavy rainfall since early morning, the IMD will review the situation and change the alert accordingly. An orange alert has been issued in Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Pune among other regions. Meanwhile, all schools and colleges have been shut in Palghar. Holiday has also been declared for all the primary, secondary and higher secondary schools in the Thane district. Follow LIVE Updates here.

Mumbai rains | Commuters face inconvenience as incessant rainfall causes waterlogging in several parts of Maharashtra's Nanded.

Jul 28, 2023 9:21 AM

Mumbai rains | Heavy rainfall triggers waterlogging in several parts of Thane in Maharashtra.

Jul 28, 2023 9:00 AM

Weather Updates: All schools and colleges shut in Gujarat's Navsari

District Collector Amit Prakash Yadav has ordered a holiday for all schools and colleges in the city.

Jul 28, 2023 8:59 AM

Weather Updates: Severe water-logging situation witnessed in Gujarat's Navsari following incessant rainfall

Jul 28, 2023 8:58 AM

Weather Updates: Trouble mounts for Kullu in Himachal due to heavy rainfall

Trouble mounts for Kullu due to heavy rainfall in the upper areas of Himachal Pradesh as flood gates of the overflowing 100 MW Malana II hydroelectric project remain jammed.

Jul 28, 2023 8:57 AM

Mumbai Rains LIVE: Waterlogging witnessed in several parts of Wadala due to continuous heavy rainfall

Jul 28, 2023 8:55 AM

Mumbai Rains LIVE: Yellow alert issued in the city, check alert in other Maharashtra districts today

The India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai, predicted heavy rainfall on Friday. IMD officials at the Mumbai division told CNBC TV-18 that considering the heavy rainfall since early morning, the IMD will review the situation and change the alert accordingly. An orange alert has been issued in Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Pune among other regions.

Jul 28, 2023 8:27 AM
