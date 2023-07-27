CNBC TV18
Mumbai rains LIVE: As heavy rains lash, Central and Western Railways say trains functional

Jul 27, 2023 10:42 AM IST (Updated)
A red alert has been issued in the city of Mumbai by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) as heavy rains lash the city. Schools and colleges are closed and Thursday exams for the University of Mumbai have also been postponed. Catch LIVE updates on the weather and Mumbai rains here:

Mumbai rains LIVE | Incessant rains in Mumbai; IMD forecasts heavy to very heavy showers

A civic official said the weather bureau has predicted "heavy to very heavy rain in the city and suburbs with a possibility of occasional gusty winds reaching 45-55 kmph" in the next 24 hours. The city witnessed incessant rainfall since morning, but there was no report of any major waterlogging in low-lying areas, another civic official said.

Jul 27, 2023 10:30 AM

Mumbai rains LIVE | Central Railways trains work normally

Jul 27, 2023 10:22 AM

Mumbai rains LIVE | Trains functioning normally despite heavy rains

The Western line is properly functional and trains are running on time in Mumbai despite heavy rains.

Jul 27, 2023 10:21 AM

Mumbai rains LIVE | How much rain did Mumbai receive yesterday?

The average rainfall in Mumbai Metropolitan yesterday (July 26) from 8 am to today (July 27) 8 am is:

➡️ Mumbai City - 112.25 mm. 
➡️ Eastern Suburbs - 104.43 mm.
➡️ Western Suburbs - 116.42 mm.

Jul 27, 2023 10:09 AM

Mumbai rains LIVE | With 1557.8 mm rainfall so far this month, Mumbai records its wettest July ever

After intense showers throughout the day, Mumbai registered its wettest July ever on Wednesday with the month so far witnessing a record 1557.8 mm rainfall, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The previous wettest July on record was in 2020 when 1,502 mm rainfall was logged by the IMD's Santacruz observatory (representative of Mumbai's suburbs).

“From July 1 to July 26, 2023 morning 0830 hours (8.30 am), Santacruz (observatory) had recorded 1,433 mm. So today, this record for wettest July has been broken at 2030 (8.30 pm) on July 26, 2023, with the Santacruz observatory recording a total of 1557.8 mm so far,” the IMD said.

Jul 27, 2023 10:00 AM

Mumbai rains LIVE | Low-pressure formation in Bay of Bengal

Along with the monsoon, the excessive rainfall in Mumbai and Maharashtra is caused by a low formation in the Bay of Bengal. This formation is strengthening the winds in this part, causing heavy rainfall.

Jul 27, 2023 9:56 AM

WATCH | Mumbai rains lead to waterlogging in several areas

Jul 27, 2023 9:56 AM

Mumbai rains LIVE | IMD issues orange alert in Mumbai, red for Pune

The India Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for Mumbai and adjoining districts Palghar, Thane and Raigad. A red alert indicating heavy to extremely heavy rainfall has been issued for Pune, Satara and Ratnagiri.

Jul 27, 2023 9:41 AM

Mumbai rains LIVE | IMD changes warning to orange alert

Jul 27, 2023 9:38 AM

Mumbai rains LIVE | Red alert to continue until next update, moderate rains likely: IMD

Moderate spells of rain are very likely to occur at isolated places in Mumbai until 10 am, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. Furthermore, the red alert is on until the next update.

Jul 27, 2023 9:24 AM

Mumbai rains LIVE | IMD issues red alert as schools and colleges shut for Thursday

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in Mumbai, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall in the city on Thursday. The IMD warned of heavy rain in Mumbai till Thursday afternoon, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. All schools and colleges in Mumbai will be closed in the wake of the heavy rainfall warning. Also, all Mumbai University exams scheduled on Thursday have been postponed. Read more here.

Jul 27, 2023 9:22 AM

Mumbai rains LIVE | IMD issues warning for fishermen

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued the following warning for fishermen in Maharashtra:

# Squally weather with wind speed reaching 40-45 km/h and gusting to 55 km/h is very likely along and off the coastal line of Maharashtra from July 26-30.

# Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas during the above-mentioned period

Jul 27, 2023 9:13 AM

Mumbai rains LIVE | Mumbai received 115.58 cm of rain in the past day: IMD 

Mumbai received heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy rainfall totaling to 115.58 cm in the past 24 hours.

Santacruz - 145.1 mm
Colaba - 223.2 mm
Bandra - 106.0 mm
Dahisar - 70.5 mm
Ram mandir - 161.0 mm
Chembur - 86.5 mm
Byculla - 119.0 mm
CSMT - 153.5 mm
Matunga - 78.5 mm
Sion - 112.0 mm

Jul 27, 2023 9:11 AM

Mumbai rains LIVE | University of Mumbai postpones exams

All Mumbai University exams scheduled on Thursday have been postponed due to heavy rain. The new date will be announced later, the administration wrote in a letter.

Jul 27, 2023 9:08 AM
