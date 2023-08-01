Mumbai Rains: IMD forecasts city to receive moderate rain; Check details here

As per IMD, Maharashtra is expected to receive light to moderate rainfall in the coming days along with heavy rain on August 3.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate rain for Mumbai city and neighbouring districts on Tuesday, August 1. After heavy showers in the last few days, the intensity of rain in Mumbai and neighbouring areas is expected to slow down this week.

According to the weather agency, Konkan and Goa region and ghat areas of central Maharashtra are expected to witness light to moderate rainfall in the next five day s along with the possibility of very heavy rainfall on August 3. IMD has issued an orange alert for Maharashtra and Goa for Wednesday and also has suggested people remain alert and take necessary precautions.

The Mumbai city received 2.85 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours till 8 AM on August 1, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data. During the same period, 7.46 mm of rain was recorded in the Eastern Suburb while the Western Suburb received 7.68 mm of rainfall.

🌨️काल (३१.०७.२०२३) सकाळी ८ ते आज (०१.०८.२०२३) सकाळी ८ या कालावधीत मुंबई महानगरातील सरासरी पाऊस: ➡️मुंबई शहर- ०२.८५ मिमी.➡️पूर्व उपनगरे- ०७.४६ मिमी.➡️पश्चिम उपनगरे- ०७.६८ मिमी.🌨️The average rainfall in Mumbai Metropolitan yesterday (31.07.2023), from 8 am to today…— माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) August 1, 2023

There was no information of any disruption in the operation of Mumbai local trains and BEST bus services due to rain on Tuesday. Despite the rain yesterday, there were no BEST bus diversions reported in Mumbai.

During the period of strong monsoon season, six out of the eight districts in the Marathwada region of Maharashtra are still facing a deficit of rainfall. Parbhani has received only about 73 percent of expected rainfall till July, according to a PTI report.

The Marathwada region consists of eight districts that are Aurangabad, Osmanabad, Jalna, Beed, Latur, Nanded, Hingoli, and Parbhani.

Meanwhile, the collective water stock in the seven lakes supplying water to Mumbai has reached 76.50 percent, along with four out of the seven reservoirs overflowing.

🚰 मुंबईला पाणीपुरवठा करणाऱ्या ७ जलाशयांचा आज सकाळी ६ वाजेपर्यंतचा अहवाल 🚰Report of water stock in the seven lakes, supplying water to Mumbai, till 6am today. #MumbaiRains #MyBMCUpdates pic.twitter.com/CtXRMGPeSH— माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) August 1, 2023

Separately, Northwest India, Uttarakhand and West Uttar Pradesh are expected to receive very heavy rainfall in the coming two days, according to IMD predictions. Additionally, the eastern states like Odisha, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal and Sikkim are expected to witness very heavy rainfall in the coming days.

Besides Maharashtra , the Northeast and Southern states are expected to witness light to moderate rainfall along with heavy rainfall in isolated places, according to IMD.