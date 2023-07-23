Water levels in Mumbai’s lakes increase to 51%, shows BMC data

Mumbai rains: While Tulsi Lake began overflowing on July 20, the other lakes are still experiencing a rise in water levels.

The collective water stock in the seven reservoirs that supply drinking water to Mumbai has surged 50.18 percent to 7,26,286 million litre, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data. While Tulsi Lake began overflowing on July 20, the other lakes are still experiencing a rise in water levels.

The data shared by the civic body showed that the water level in Tansa is at 89.27 percent. At Modak-Sagar, 78.26 percent of water stock is available, while in middle Vaitarna 59.16 percent is available.

The t orrential rain in Mumbai and other districts of Maharashtra in the last few days has led to an increase in water levels in Mumbai’s seven lakes.

The weather forecasting agency has, meanwhile, issued orange alert for Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, and Ratnagiri. Moreover, a red alert has been issued in Palghar district. The weather department also issued a yellow alert for heavy rainfall in isolated places in Mumbai for Monday. It predicted moderate spells of rain for isolated places of Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri, Raigad districts.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and other agencies continued their search and rescue operation for the fourth day on Sunday at Irshalwadi village in Maharashtra's Raigad district. Till now 27 people have been declared dead in the incident.