CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV
Future FemaleFuture Female
  • Days
  • Hours
  • Minutes

    • Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Terms and Conditions

    homeWater levels in Mumbai’s lakes increase to 51%, shows BMC data News

    Water levels in Mumbai’s lakes increase to 51%, shows BMC data

    Water levels in Mumbai’s lakes increase to 51%, shows BMC data
    2 Min Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com Jul 23, 2023 6:11:48 PM IST (Published)

    Mumbai rains: While Tulsi Lake began overflowing on July 20, the other lakes are still experiencing a rise in water levels.

    The collective water stock in the seven reservoirs that supply drinking water to Mumbai has surged 50.18 percent to 7,26,286 million litre, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data. While Tulsi Lake began overflowing on July 20, the other lakes are still experiencing a rise in water levels.

    The data shared by the civic body showed that the water level in Tansa is at 89.27 percent. At Modak-Sagar, 78.26 percent of water stock is available, while in middle Vaitarna 59.16 percent is available.
    The torrential rain in Mumbai and other districts of Maharashtra in the last few days has led to an increase in water levels in Mumbai’s seven lakes.
    The weather forecasting agency has, meanwhile, issued orange alert for Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, and Ratnagiri. Moreover, a red alert has been issued in Palghar district. The weather department also issued a yellow alert for heavy rainfall in isolated places in Mumbai for Monday. It predicted moderate spells of rain for isolated places of Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri, Raigad districts.
    The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and other agencies continued their search and rescue operation for the fourth day on Sunday at Irshalwadi village in Maharashtra's Raigad district. Till now 27 people have been declared dead in the incident.
    (Edited by : Anshul)
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    floodmumbairains

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    Parents Day 2023 | Financial planning for new parents — these are some expert tips

    Parents Day 2023 | Financial planning for new parents — these are some expert tips

    Jul 23, 2023 IST5 Min Read

    Beyond Binaries | Opposition Unity — here's how the Congress' decision to support AAP on Delhi Ordinance paved the way for a greater cooperation

    Beyond Binaries | Opposition Unity — here's how the Congress' decision to support AAP on Delhi Ordinance paved the way for a greater cooperation

    Jul 22, 2023 IST4 Min Read

    Coach-Soch | Here's why startups need to understand the concept of 'return-on-criticism-embraced'

    Coach-Soch | Here's why startups need to understand the concept of 'return-on-criticism-embraced'

    Jul 22, 2023 IST5 Min Read

    Tax Talks | 28% GST on Online Gaming — here's a former taxman's clarification on why it is needed

    Tax Talks | 28% GST on Online Gaming — here's a former taxman's clarification on why it is needed

    Jul 21, 2023 IST5 Min Read

    View All

    Most Read

    Share Market Live

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CurrencyPriceChange%Change
    X