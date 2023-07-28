Mumbai lakes overflow after heavy rain but BMC maintains 10% water cut | WATCH

Heavy rainfall in Mumbai has significantly increased water stock in all seven lakes, reaching 68.06 percent. Despite the overflow, the 10 percent water cut imposed by BMC earlier will continue.

Heavy rainfall in the past few days has led to a significant surge in water stock across all seven lakes in Mumbai, with the water level reaching up to 68.06 percent. As of Friday morning, the collective water stock has reached 1,447,363 million litres.

Data shared by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) at 6 am on July 28 indicated that four out of the seven lakes in the city are overflowing

Despite the reservoirs overflowing and an increase in water levels in all lakes that supply water to the city, the 10 percent water cut announced earlier by BMC will continue.

Meanwhile, the Modak Sagar lake in Thane district has started to overflow following heavy rainfall on Thursday. The water level has reached 100 percent, holding 128,927 million litres in the reservoir.

According to BMC data, Tulsi lake began overflowing on July 20, while Vehar lake and Tansa lake started to overflow on July 26. The water levels in Tulsi and Vehar lakes have reached 100 percent, while Tansa lake stands at 99.58 percent.

As for the other three lakes, Upper Vaitarna's water stock is at 42.78 percent, Middle Vaitarna at 79.70 percent and Bhatsa at 59.22 percent.

The city receives approximately 3,800 MLD (Million Litres per Day) of water from these seven reservoirs located in different parts of Mumbai, Thane, and Nashik.

In the last 24 hours, Mumbai has received over 100mm of rainfall, exacerbating traffic disruptions and causing waterlogging in various parts of the city. Local train services have also been impacted due to the heavy rain.