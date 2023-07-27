Mumbai: IMD issues red alert as incessant rains cause traffic congestion, waterlogging in some areas

Indian Meteorological Department's (IMD) Mumbai headquarter issued a red alert for Mumbai and Raigad district on Thursday, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places. For July 28, IMD has issued a yellow alert predicting heavy rainfall at isolated places, according to an official.

Heavy rainfall in Mumbai on Thursday caused waterlogging in some low-lying regions and affected the vehicular traffic in parts of the city. The railway tracks near Marine Lines station were also waterlogged due to incessant rains.

Traffic congestion was witnessed in Dahisar, Oshiwara and Kandivali regions. Incessant rains also waterlogged Byculla, Trombay, Kandivali, Kalbhadevi, Dahisar, Matunga, DN Nagar and Oshiwara areas of Mumbai.

The trains on the Central Railway from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CST) to Kalyan, Karjat, Khopoli and Kasara are running late by 10-15 minutes due to water logging on tracks in Kalyan.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) used pumps to remove water at Marine Lines and some other places. Waterlogging was witnessed on tracks between Marine Lines and Churchgate stations, however the western railway assured that the train services was not affected, according to PTI.

Mumbai’s island city received the highest average rainfall of 50.87 mm from 8 am to 1 pm on Thursday. While eastern and western suburbs received an average rainfall of 32.13 mm and 23.55 mm, respectively, as per PTI.

For neighbouring districts of Thane and Palghar, the IMD has issued an orange alert, with a prediction of heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places, the official said.

For Friday, July 28, the IMD has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai, predicting heavy rainfall at isolated places, the official added.

The civic body, citing incessant rainfall in Mumbai, had declared a holiday for all government and private schools and colleges on Thursday. On Wednesday night, Mumbai civic commissioner and administrator Iqbal Singh Chahal said, “The BMC requests all citizens to stay alert, remain indoors and kindly follow instructions from the administration.”

The Colaba observatory recorded extremely heavy rainfall at 223.2 mm in the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am on Thursday. While the Santacruz observatory recorded 145.1 mm rainfall during the same period, according to the IMD Mumbai.