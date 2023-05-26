Mukesh Ambani becomes second Indian to join advisory committee to COP28 President

2 Min(s) Read
The COP28 UAE Advisory Committee brings together the climate expertise of thought leaders from countries across six continents.
Mukesh Ambani, chairman and CEO of Reliance Industries, has been selected to serve on the Advisory Committee to the President of the Conference of the Parties (COP28) of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).
Other than Sunita Narain, Director General, Centre for Science and Environment, Mukesh Ambani is the only Indian, on the Advisory Committee to the President of COP28.
With Larry Fink, Chairman and CEO of BlackRock, Olafur Grimsson, Chairman of the Arctic Circle (former President of Iceland), Laurent Fabius, President of COP21 / Paris Agreement, Former Prime Minister of France, Francesco La Camera, Director General, International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), and Bob Dudley, Chair of the Oil and Gas Climate Initiative (OGCI), Former CEO of BP, Ambani has joined other significant global leaders on the COP28 Advisory Council.