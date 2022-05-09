Most places in west Rajasthan reel under heatwave, records maximum temperature of 47 degrees Celsius in Banswara

Cross
Indian Premier
League 2022

By PTI  IST (Published)
The increase in maximum temperature and heatwave conditions disrupted normal life in most parts of Rajasthan's western region. According to the Meteorological Department, Banswara was the hottest place on record, with temperatures reaching 47.2 degrees Celsius.

Normal life was affected due to increase in maximum temperature and heatwave conditions at most places in the western part of Rajasthan on Monday. According to the Meteorological department, Banswara was recorded the hottest place where the mercury rose to 47.2 degrees Celsius.
Dungarpur recorded 46.3 degrees C, Bikaner 46.2 degrees C, Phalodi 45.8 degrees C, Hanumangarh 45.5 degrees C, Churu and Sriganganagar 45.4 degrees C each, Nagaur, Banasthali and Barmer 45.2 degrees C each, Jaisalmer 44.9 degrees C, Kota and Jalore 44.7 degrees C each, Chittorgarh 44.6 degrees C, Jodhpur and Sirohi 44.5 degrees C each, Pilani 44.1 degrees Celsius. Other major places recorded maximum temperature between 43.9 degrees Celsius and 42.5 degrees Celsius.
Most parts of the state also recorded an increase of one to two notches in the night temperature on Sunday. Night temperature in all major cities ranged from 32.8 degrees Celsius to 23.3 degrees Celsius.
The department has issued an orange alert for severe heat wave conditions in Churu, Ganganagar, Hanumangarh districts during the next 24 hours, while a yellow alert for heat wave conditions has been issued for Banswara, Baran, Bundi, Dungarpur, Dholpur, Jhunjhunu, Karauli, Kota, Barmer, Jodhpur, Jaisalmer, Nagaur districts.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) uses four colour codes for weather warnings green (no action needed), yellow (watch and stay updated), orange (be prepared) and red (take action).
