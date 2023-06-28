Monsoon update today LIVE: Rainfall covers 80% India; IMD issues orange, yellow alerts for several regions

homeenvironment NewsMonsoon update today LIVE: Rainfall covers 80% India; IMD issues orange, yellow alerts for several regions

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 28, 2023 10:32:13 AM IST (Updated)

Monsoon update today LIVE: The advancement of south western monsoon has led to rainfall covering 80 percent India. However, overall monsoon in India still stands below its normal 23 percent. The rainfall in various parts of the country is likely to continue for some more days as India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued orange and yellow alerts for several regions. The weather department said that the monsoon is active currently with its rapid advancement in the last four-five days and has impacted the whole country barring some regions of the northwest.

Delhi monsoon update | Light rain likely in city

The city is likely to witness cloudy sky and light rain on Wednesday, according to the India Meteorological Department. The minimum temperature was recorded at 27.1 degrees Celsius, while the maximum will settle at 36 degrees Celsius, the weather office said. The national capital recorded 81 per cent relative humidity at around 8:30 am. The air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded in the satisfactory (83) category around 8:40 am, data from the SAFAR showed.

Jun 28, 2023 11:03 AM

West Bengal weather update LIVE | Severe waterlogging in Lake Gardens area in Kolkata

Jun 28, 2023 10:42 AM

Monsoon IN PICS | People ride a scooter in the rain in Ahmedabad. (Image: AP)

Jun 28, 2023 10:32 AM

Tomato prices soar after rain destroys crops

A vegetable vendor in Delhi's Azadpur Mandi said that tomatoes are now being sold at Rs 100-120 per kg instead of the Rs 10-20 per kg rate available a few days ago. This is because the rains destroyed the tomato crops. Here's more on why?

Jun 28, 2023 10:16 AM

Monsoon update | Goa witnesses heavy rains, IMD issues 'yellow' alert for coastal state

Heavy rains lashed parts of Goa in the last 24 hours and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a 'yellow' alert for the coastal state till Thursday, forecasting heavy showers at isolated places. Several parts of Goa's capital Panaji, including the low-lying 18th June Road and Mala area, were inundated on Tuesday night due to incessant rains. The flood waters receded by Wednesday morning. The incessant rains and blocked drains had led to inundation, a senior official of the Corporation of City of Panaji (CCP) said on Tuesday.

Jun 28, 2023 10:04 AM

Kerala has received 65% deficit rainfall so far during monsoon: IMD

 

Kerala, the gateway of the monsoon into the mainland of the country, has received deficient rainfall so far, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The southwest monsoon arrived in Kerala on June 8, nearly a week after its normal onset date of June 1. Compared to the normal south-west monsoon rainfall for the corresponding period, Kerala had a deficit of 65 percent from the normal rainfall. The regional meteorological department, Kerala, however, said that the south-westerly winds are getting stronger, and more rainfall is expected in the coming days.

Jun 28, 2023 9:47 AM

Assam monsoon update | Situation remains grim as hundreds of people are displaced due to flood situation in Barpeta district of Assam. More than 67,000 people from 93 villages in Barpeta district are affected.

Jun 28, 2023 9:26 AM

Himachal Pradesh monsoon update: IMD issues an orange alert for the next 24 hours in the state. Possibility of rain for the next five days in the state.

Jun 28, 2023 9:11 AM

Maharashtra monsoon update: IMD has issued an 'orange' alert for Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Nashik, Pune and Satara.

Jun 28, 2023 8:58 AM

Gujarat monsoon update: Heavy to very heavy rain is likely in many areas in the next five days.

Jun 28, 2023 8:46 AM

Jun 28, 2023 8:37 AM