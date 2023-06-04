IMD predicts light to moderate rain and gusty winds in Delhi-NCR today

The agency added that some parts of Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan will also receive moderate intensity rain on Sunday.

This includes Safdarjung, Lodi Road, IGI Airport, Ayanagar, NCR ( Loni Dehat, Bahadurgarh, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar, Ballabhgarh), Sonipat, Rohtak, Kharkhoda, Charkhi Dadri, Mattanhail, Jhajjar, Farukhnagar, Kosali, Sohana, Palwal, Nuh, Aurangabad (Haryana) Gulaoti, Sikandrabad, Bulandshahar, Jahangirabad, Shikarpur, Khurja, Pahasu, according to IMD.