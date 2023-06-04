English
IMD predicts light to moderate rain and gusty winds in Delhi-NCR today

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 4, 2023 9:10:45 AM IST (Published)

The agency added that some parts of Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan will also receive moderate intensity rain on Sunday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 30-50 Km/h over most places of Delhi and its adjoining areas. The agency added that some parts of Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan will also receive moderate intensity rain on Sunday.

This includes Safdarjung, Lodi Road, IGI Airport, Ayanagar, NCR ( Loni Dehat, Bahadurgarh, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar, Ballabhgarh), Sonipat, Rohtak, Kharkhoda, Charkhi Dadri, Mattanhail, Jhajjar, Farukhnagar, Kosali, Sohana, Palwal, Nuh, Aurangabad (Haryana) Gulaoti, Sikandrabad, Bulandshahar, Jahangirabad, Shikarpur, Khurja, Pahasu, according to IMD.
On Wednesday, a fresh spell of rain drenched Delhi, taking the total precipitation recorded this pre-monsoon season to 184.3 mm which is 186 percent more than normal rainfall, according to the IMD.
