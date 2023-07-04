Monsoon update | IMD issues red alert in Kerala districts; orange in Dakshina Kannada

A red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rains of over 20 cm in 24 hours, while orange alert means very heavy rains from 6 cm to 20 cm of rain. A yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 to 11 cm.

As heavy rains lashed Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued a red alert in two districts of the state for July 4. The IMD issued red alerts for Idukki and Kannur districts for Tuesday. The IMD issued orange alerts for 10 of the remaining 12 districts in the state. Orange alert was also issued for all districts except Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam for Wednesday as well.

A red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rains of over 20 cm in 24 hours, while orange alert means very heavy rains from 6 cm to 20 cm of rain. A yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 to 11 cm.

Heavy rain continues in Kochi . All educational institutions including professional colleges in Ernakulam district will remain closed on Wednesday due to excessive rainfall in the region. All mining operations have been suspended until further notice, said District Collector NSK Umesh.

Karnataka

Heavy rains continuing for the second day in Mangaluru submerged several low-lying areas including the busy Pumpwell Road in the city causing serious traffic congestion.

The floodwater beneath the Pumpwell flyover has reached knee-height, blocking the main route towards Mangaluru. Buses and other vehicles travelling from Mangaluru city area towards Talapady, Tokkottu, and BC Road have been stranded due to the incessant rains.

The IMD has predicted heavy rains for the next five days, with an orange alert in effect in Dakshina Kannada district till July 7.

Mumbai

After a one-day break, Mumbai witnessed moderate to heavy rains on Tuesday. The IMD has issued a 'yellow alert' for next three days, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places.

Rains slowed down vehicular movement on roads at some places, but overall there was no major traffic snarl anywhere, authorities said.

A civic official said the island city, eastern and western suburbs received an average rainfall of 33 mm, 13.21 mm and 18.62 mm, respectively, in the 24-hour period ending at 8 am on Tuesday.

With inputs from PTI