Monsoon update | IMD issues red alert in Kerala districts; orange in Dakshina Kannada
By CNBCTV18.com Jul 4, 2023 11:08:25 AM IST (Updated)

A red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rains of over 20 cm in 24 hours, while orange alert means very heavy rains from 6 cm to 20 cm of rain. A yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 to 11 cm.

As heavy rains lashed Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued a red alert in two districts of the state for July 4. The IMD issued red alerts for Idukki and Kannur districts for Tuesday. The IMD issued orange alerts for 10 of the remaining 12 districts in the state. Orange alert was also issued for all districts except Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam for Wednesday as well.

A red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rains of over 20 cm in 24 hours, while orange alert means very heavy rains from 6 cm to 20 cm of rain. A yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 to 11 cm.
Heavy rain continues in Kochi. All educational institutions including professional colleges in Ernakulam district will remain closed on Wednesday due to excessive rainfall in the region. All mining operations have been suspended until further notice, said District Collector NSK Umesh.
X