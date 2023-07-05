homeenvironment NewsMonsoon update | Very heavy rainfall expected in Karnataka, Kerala, Telangana; IMD issues orange alert for Mumbai

Monsoon update | Very heavy rainfall expected in Karnataka, Kerala, Telangana; IMD issues orange alert for Mumbai

2 Min Read

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 5, 2023 10:05:40 AM IST (Updated)

Heavy rain continues in Kochi. All educational institutions including professional colleges in Ernakulam district will remain closed on Wednesday due to excessive rainfall in the region.

The heaviest rainfall is expected to occur in coastal and south interior Karnataka, Kerala and Telangana. Incessant heavy rains battered several parts of Kerala, widely uprooting trees, damaging houses, and causing waterlogging.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Idukki, Kannur and Kozhikode districts.
Several people had a narrow escape as huge trees got uprooted in many districts, including Kollam, Alappuzha, Thrissur, Kottayam, and Ernakulam, which have witnessed intense downpours since Monday night.
Here are the updates from across the country:
  • Heavy rainfall is expected in Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha over the next two days. The IMD has issued a yellow alert for heavy rainfall in Bihar.
  • The IMD forecasted heavy to very heavy downpour in Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura for the next few days.
  • The IMD issued orange alert for Mumbai, Thane for Wednesday, indicating heavy to very heavy rainfall.
  • The IMD predicted moderate to heavy rainfall over Goa, Konkan and ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra on July 5 and in Gujarat on July 6, 7.
  • Light to moderate rainfall is expected over most regions of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh during the next 5 days.

    • For Delhi, the weather department has predicted cloudy weather and occasional showers over the next six to seven days.
      • First Published: Jul 5, 2023 9:53 AM IST
