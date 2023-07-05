Monsoon update | Very heavy rainfall expected in Karnataka, Kerala, Telangana; IMD issues orange alert for Mumbai

Heavy rain continues in Kochi. All educational institutions including professional colleges in Ernakulam district will remain closed on Wednesday due to excessive rainfall in the region.
The heaviest rainfall is expected to occur in coastal and south interior Karnataka, Kerala and Telangana. Incessant heavy rains battered several parts of Kerala, widely uprooting trees, damaging houses, and causing waterlogging.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Idukki, Kannur and Kozhikode districts.
Several people had a narrow escape as huge trees got uprooted in many districts, including Kollam, Alappuzha, Thrissur, Kottayam, and Ernakulam, which have witnessed intense downpours since Monday night.
Here are the updates from across the country:
First Published: Jul 5, 2023 9:53 AM IST
