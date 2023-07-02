The IMD has warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in the districts of Junagadh, Amreli, Navsari, Dangs and Valsad districts. Several parts of Gujarat are expected to receive light to moderate rainfall till July 5.

Heavy rains lashed several parts of Gujarat, inundating low-lying areas in cities and villages and creating a flood-like situation. Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on the flood-like situation prevailing in the state, and said the Centre and the state government are standing with the people in this difficult time.

Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) were deployed in Kutch, Jamnagar, Junagadh and Navsari, which were some of the worst-affected districts, officials said.

Maharashtra

Several villages in Wada taluka of Palghar are cut off from the district headquarters as key bridges are submerged and some rivers are in spate.

No casualties or damage to properties has been reported, a senior District Disaster Control Cell official said.

Surya, Pinjale, Deherje, Vaitarna and Gargai rivers have crossed the danger limits due to the continuous downpour, he said.

Uttarakhand

Due to incessant rainfall in Chamoli district, the Badrinath National Highway (NH-7) has been closed for the last 13 hours at Lambagad and Khachada drains. National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) is working to open the highway.

With inputs from PTI