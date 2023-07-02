The IMD has warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in the districts of Junagadh, Amreli, Navsari, Dangs and Valsad districts. Several parts of Gujarat are expected to receive light to moderate rainfall till July 5.

Heavy rains lashed several parts of Gujarat, inundating low-lying areas in cities and villages and creating a flood-like situation. Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on the flood-like situation prevailing in the state, and said the Centre and the state government are standing with the people in this difficult time.

Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) were deployed in Kutch, Jamnagar, Junagadh and Navsari, which were some of the worst-affected districts, officials said.

