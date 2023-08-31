Monsoon set to make a comeback in September, says IMD

After an unusually dry August, characterized by deficient rainfall, the Southwest Monsoon is poised for a revival in the upcoming weekend, bringing much-needed rain to central and southern regions of India, as confirmed by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday.

Speaking at a virtual press conference, Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, the Director General of IMD, provided insights into the expected weather patterns. "September is likely to witness normal rainfall, ranging between 91-109 percent of the long period average of 167.9 mm," Mohapatra said.

However, he also pointed out that even if September experiences higher rainfall, the cumulative average for the June-September monsoon season is projected to remain below normal. The root cause of the August drought, he explained, was the emergence of El Niño conditions in the equatorial Pacific Ocean.

On a more positive note, Mohapatra highlighted the shift in the Indian Ocean Dipole, which denotes the temperature difference between the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal. This transition towards a positive phase has the potential to counteract the influence of El Niño, Mohapatra stated.