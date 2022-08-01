The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on August 1 said India will receive normal monsoon rains in August-September. However, the country as a whole has received 7 percent excess rains this monsoon season between June 1 and July 31.

Agrarian states of West Bengal, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Kerala have received deficient rainfall. The weather office said eastern Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand, which have witnessed deficient showers this season, will receive normal monsoon rains.

"Rainfall over the country as a whole during the August-September period of the southwest monsoon season is most likely to be normal, that is, 94 to 106 percent of Long Period Average (LPA)," Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, Director General, India Meteorological Department (IMD) told reporters.

He said the 'normal' to 'above normal' rainfall is very likely over most parts of south-east India, north-west India, and adjoining west-central India, while the west coast and many parts of east central, east and Northeast may get lesser than expected showers.

The IMD has also sounded an alert for the next few days, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall, in Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Idukki districts.

The department has issued red and orange alerts for Tamil Nadu’s Kanyakumari, Theni, Nilgiris, Erode, Salem, Dharmapuri, Tenkasi, and Thirunelveli districts.

This year, the southwest monsoon had set in over Kerala on May 29, three days ahead of its normal onset date of June 1. It later spread to other parts of the country.

Parts of Maharashtra witnessed spells in mid-June, while Delhi-NCR saw showers in late June. This month, eight of Rajasthan's 33 districts received 'abnormal' rainfall this monsoon season so far while 17 districts have witnessed 'excess' rainfall, according to official data.

Since then, flash floods, severe water logging and landslides have wreaked havoc in areas such as Assam, Mumbai, Kerala, Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Bengal, Karnataka and Rajasthan. Houses were inundated and bridges collapsed the rain continued unabated in the states. However, some parts of India, including Jharkhand, remained rain deficit.