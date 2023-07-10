CNBC TV18
Rain wreaks havoc in Himachal Pradesh — at least 16 dead, over 200 stranded

Rain wreaks havoc in Himachal Pradesh — at least 16 dead, over 200 stranded

Rain wreaks havoc in Himachal Pradesh — at least 16 dead, over 200 stranded
By CNBCTV18.com Jul 10, 2023 5:05:55 PM IST (Published)

The state government appealed to residents to avoid venturing out in heavy rains, especially near rivers and canals, and remain vigilant for the next 24 hours as the Met department has warned of heavy rainfall.

Rain continues to wreak havoc in Himachal Pradesh where landslides have claimed four more lives and over 200 people remain stranded. Videos of cars getting washed away, inundated roads, submerged fields, and water gushing into residential areas have been painting a terrifying picture..

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with senior ministers and officials to take stock of the situation in the wake of excessive rainfall in parts of the country, his office said. Local administrations, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams are working to ensure the well-being of those affected, the Prime Minister's Office said.
Landslides have claimed four more lives in Shimla and the Shimla-Kalka highway was blocked on Monday morning, police said. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said 16 or 17 people were killed in rain-related incidents in the state in the last two days.
X