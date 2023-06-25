Monsoon arrives in Mumbai, Second year to witness most delayed monsoons ever

As per the IMD, from 8.30 am to 5.30 pm on June 24, Mumbai witnessed only 28 mm rainfall. It was between 5.30 pm-7.30 pm that the rainfall intensity picked up, and the city witnessed intense rainfall.

Saturday, June 24 brought the much required respite to Mumbaikars from the scorching heat . After it rained almost through the day, India Meteorological Department (IMD) on June 25 declared that South west monsoon has reached Mumbai. IMD tweets, 'Southwest Monsoon has advanced over Mumbai and Delhi today, the 25th June 2023.'

Sunil Kamble, IMD head, Mumbai region, told CNBC TV-18 that, "Monsoon arrived in Mumbai on 25th June and witnessed a good start as the city witnessed good rainfall on Saturday."

As per the IMD, from 8.30 am to 5.30 pm on June 24, Mumbai witnessed only 28 mm rainfall. It was between 5.30 pm-7.30 pm that the rainfall intensity picked up, and the city witnessed intense rainfall.

Dr Sushma Nair, scientist, IMD, Mumbai region, told CNBC TV-18 that, "A cyclonic circulation in the Northeast Arabian sea, in middle levels was formed and that resulted into this good rain spell. Now, the circulation seems to be getting elongated, but it can still bring in moisture. Mumbai will witness varied rainfall between 26th June and 29th June. The city will witness moderate to heavy rainfall during the next 4 days."

As per the IMD, 2023 is the second year to witness the most delayed monsoon ever. As per the IMD data, it was in 2019 for the first time that monsoon was delayed to this extent. In 2019, monsoon arrived in Mumbai on 25th June. Now, 2023 has also become the year with the most delayed monsoon. For this year also, IMD declared that monsoon arrived in Mumbai on 25th June.

IMD said that, "On 24th June, at the sub daily scale, the heaviest spell was recorded between 5.30 pm-7.30 pm in Mumbai. Between 5.30 pm-8.30 pm, the city witnessed 88 mm rainfall."

As per the IMD website, areas like Dahisar, Borivali (E), Goregaon, Bandra, Matunga, GTB, Chandivali, Dadar and parts of Navi Mumbai witnessed more than 120 mm rainfall on Saturday.