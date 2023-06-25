Monsoon arrives in Mumbai, Second year to witness most delayed monsoons ever

As per the IMD, from 8.30 am to 5.30 pm on June 24, Mumbai witnessed only 28 mm rainfall. It was between 5.30 pm-7.30 pm that the rainfall intensity picked up, and the city witnessed intense rainfall.

Saturday, June 24 brought the much required respite to Mumbaikars from the scorching heat . After it rained almost through the day, India Meteorological Department (IMD) on June 25 declared that South west monsoon has reached Mumbai. IMD tweets, 'Southwest Monsoon has advanced over Mumbai and Delhi today, the 25th June 2023.'

Sunil Kamble, IMD head, Mumbai region, told CNBC TV-18 that, "Monsoon arrived in Mumbai on 25th June and witnessed a good start as the city witnessed good rainfall on Saturday."

As per the IMD, from 8.30 am to 5.30 pm on June 24, Mumbai witnessed only 28 mm rainfall. It was between 5.30 pm-7.30 pm that the rainfall intensity picked up, and the city witnessed intense rainfall.