CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeMonsoon arrives in Mumbai, Second year to witness most delayed monsoons ever News

Monsoon arrives in Mumbai, Second year to witness most delayed monsoons ever

Monsoon arrives in Mumbai, Second year to witness most delayed monsoons ever
Read Time2 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Santia Gora  Jun 25, 2023 10:36:15 AM IST (Published)

As per the IMD, from 8.30 am to 5.30 pm on June 24, Mumbai witnessed only 28 mm rainfall. It was between 5.30 pm-7.30 pm that the rainfall intensity picked up, and the city witnessed intense rainfall.

Saturday, June 24 brought the much required respite to Mumbaikars from the scorching heat. After it rained almost through the day, India Meteorological Department (IMD) on June 25 declared that South west monsoon has reached Mumbai. IMD tweets, 'Southwest Monsoon has advanced over Mumbai and Delhi today, the 25th June 2023.'

Sunil Kamble, IMD head, Mumbai region, told CNBC TV-18 that, "Monsoon arrived in Mumbai on 25th June and witnessed a good start as the city witnessed good rainfall on Saturday."
As per the IMD, from 8.30 am to 5.30 pm on June 24, Mumbai witnessed only 28 mm rainfall. It was between 5.30 pm-7.30 pm that the rainfall intensity picked up, and the city witnessed intense rainfall.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X