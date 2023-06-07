homeenvironment NewsMonsoon likely to hit Kerala in the next 48 hours, IMD says

Monsoon likely to hit Kerala in the next 48 hours, IMD says

Monsoon likely to hit Kerala in the next 48 hours, IMD says
2 Min(s) Read

By Abhimanyu Sharma  Jun 7, 2023 2:39:55 PM IST (Published)

The IMD has also predicted that heatwaves will likely continue over Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Telangana for the next 4-5 days.

The monsoon is likely to hit Kerala in the next 48 hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on June 7. Rains will be brought by Cyclone Biparjoy which has intensified into a severe cyclonic storm.

The IMD has predicted heavy rainfall today in Tamil Nadu. In the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, it will continue until June 9 and in Kerala until June 11. Lakshwadeep will see heavy rains from June 9-11 and Karnataka on June 10 and 11.
ALSO READ | Is the delay in monsoon arrival a cause for concern for crop production?
Light/moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds are likely in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Lakshwadeep, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, the IMD said.
The cyclone will bring a mild monsoon onset over Kerala and will be weak in its progression beyond the south peninsula. The conditions are favourable for the start of the monsoon season by June 9, the IMD added.
ALSO READ | Cyclone Biparjoy will delay monsoon onset, say private weather forecasters; IMD differs
This is due to the presence of westerly winds over the south Arabian Sea, an increase in the depth of westerly winds up to the middle tropospheric levels and an increase in cloudiness over areas covering the southeast Arabian Sea, Lakshwadeep and Kerala coasts.

In Thiruvananthapuram, local authorities have issued a warning to prevent fishermen from venturing into the deep sea in view of the cyclone. A fisherman told ANI that they are staying close to the shore and not going into the deep sea after there were strong winds on Tuesday night.
ALSO READ | Monsoon onset delay casts shadow on agriculture sector
The IMD has also predicted that heatwaves will likely continue over Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Telangana for the next 4-5 days.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Cyclone BiparjoyIndia Meteorological Department (IMD)KeralaMonsoon

Recommended Articles

View All
TCS top brass salary jumps 120% in three years, former CEO Rajesh Gopinathan took home nearly Rs 30 cr in FY23

TCS top brass salary jumps 120% in three years, former CEO Rajesh Gopinathan took home nearly Rs 30 cr in FY23

Jun 7, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Auto stocks like Tata Motors, M&M, TVS at 52-week high - Here's what is keeping them in top gear

Jun 7, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read

Coach-Soch | Toxic behaviour in banking— it’s not a shocker, it’s pervasive industry culture

Jun 7, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

iPhone X will not get iOS 17 — a look back at this game changer

Jun 6, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read