Monsoon likely to hit Kerala in the next 48 hours, IMD says

By Abhimanyu Sharma  Jun 7, 2023 2:39:55 PM IST (Published)

The IMD has also predicted that heatwaves will likely continue over Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Telangana for the next 4-5 days.

The monsoon is likely to hit Kerala in the next 48 hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on June 7. Rains will be brought by Cyclone Biparjoy which has intensified into a severe cyclonic storm.

The IMD has predicted heavy rainfall today in Tamil Nadu. In the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, it will continue until June 9 and in Kerala until June 11. Lakshwadeep will see heavy rains from June 9-11 and Karnataka on June 10 and 11.
ALSO READ | Is the delay in monsoon arrival a cause for concern for crop production?
Light/moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds are likely in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Lakshwadeep, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, the IMD said.
