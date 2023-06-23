As per IMD, Mumbai and other areas of the North Konkan region will witness moderate to heavy rainfall in the coming week.

Monsoon is still stalled at Ratnagiri for the North Konkan region. But both government and private weather forecasting agencies believe that it will reach Mumbai in the next two-three days.

IMD officials told CNBC TV-18 that though the monsoon is still at Ratnagiri, the weather conditions are now favourable for its advancement. Westerly and South-westerly winds have gained strength now. Cloud formation has also happened in the region.

Sunil Kamble, IMD head, Mumbai region, said, "The weather conditions are favourable now. We are witnessing light rainfall in some areas now. We are expecting the onset of monsoon in Mumbai to take place between June 24 and 26."