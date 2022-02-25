Microgrids to help US Army meet 2050 net-zero goals; what are they

The US Army is one of the world’s largest and most well-equipped fighting forces in the world. Often armed with best in class weapons, vehicles and more, the US Army is now undertaking a new critical mission -- to become net-zero carbon emitters by 2050.

The plan is not only to remove emissions from its operational capabilities, but also develop mechanisms to withstand climatic changes.

“The time to address climate change is now. The effects of climate change have taken a toll on supply chains, damaged our infrastructure, and increased risks to Army Soldiers and families due to natural disasters and extreme weather,” read the report from the US Army on its climate strategy.

One of the key ways the US Army is planning to mitigate carbon emissions is through the inclusion of microgrids. Microgrids are essentially decentralised groups of energy grids that can operate autonomously from the larger grid as a whole. They are designed to take power from renewable, non-renewable and energy storage systems and distribute them to electrical consumers.

The US Army plans to add microgrids to all its 130 installations by 2035, and build the needed renewable energy generation capacity as well as energy storage systems by 2040. The body currently uses $740 million worth of electricity every year, which results in over 4.1 million metric tonnes of carbon pollution to the atmosphere.

The US Army will also be electrifying its fleet of non-tactical vehicles. These include light-duty vehicles like the vast range of sedans, station wagons, utility vehicles, trucks, vans, and buses that the army uses.

It has already started expanding its fleet of hybrid vehicles while also improving EV charging infrastructure. All such vehicles are hoped to be electrified by 2027, though tactical vehicles will probably have to wait for a bit longer.

Currently, there are no plans to electrify other heavy military equipment like tanks and SPGs as the technology in question is still under development.

“The Army must adapt across our entire enterprise and purposefully pursue greenhouse gas mitigation strategies to reduce climate risks. If we do not take action now, across our installations, acquisition and logistics, and training, our options to mitigate these risks will become more constrained with each passing year,” the report added