Microbes are evolving to eat plastic, says this Swedish study

Microorganisms in oceans and on land are evolving to eat and degrade plastic, a new study has found.

The study was done by a team of researchers at Chalmers University of Technology, Sweden, who found that more than 30,000 different microbes have the potential to degrade as many as 10 different types of plastic.

As plastic pervaded and managed to reach the highest of peaks and the deepest of trenches, millions of tonnes of plastic continue to be produced, used and dumped. According to estimates mentioned in the study, the plastic boom can be traced back to 70 years or so.

During the period, the amount of plastic dumped proliferated from two million tonnes per year to around 380 million tonnes per year. Researchers believe that the period was enough for various microbes in the environment to respond to and evolve around these compounds.

The team at Chalmers used computer modelling to study these enzymes that have developed the capability to degrade various types of plastic. Then, they cross-referenced the results with the amounts of plastic waste pollution prevalent across various nations and water bodies.

“Using our model, we found multiple lines of evidence supporting the fact that the global microbiome’s plastic-degrading potential strongly correlate with measurements of environmental plastic pollution,” said Aleksej Zelezniak, Associate Professor, Systems Biology, Chalmers University of Technology, in a press release.

Prof Aleksej said this study is an apt demonstration of how the environment over time responds to the pressures induced by our actions.

The study took into account 95 microbial enzymes that are already known to degrade plastic and then looked for enzymes with a similar DNA structure present in the environment. The researchers analysed the prevalence of such enzymes in 236 different locations around the world. After the analysis, the team found 18,000 plastic-degrading microbes in soil samples taken from 38 countries, and 12,000 of them were found in ocean samples from 67 different locations.

“Currently, very little is known about these plastic-degrading enzymes, and we did not expect to find such a large number of them across so many different microbes and environmental habitats,” said Jan Zrimec, first author of the study.

The study is expected to open portals for further research and development of novel recycling processes for both land and water. The accumulation of plastic waste is a glaring issue, and more in-depth research can help researchers examine the properties of the enzymes and then engineer properties to target specific polymer types.