10 things India can do to achieve net-zero emission goals, according to Mckinsey

Despite India's low per capita emission, it is the third-largest emitter globally. At COP26, India had set a net-zero emission goal by year 2070. McKinsey's report focuses on decarbonising India's five major sectors that emit the most — power, steel, transportation, cement and agriculture.
Despite India's low per capita emission, it is the third-largest emitter globally. "While India’s emissions stand at 1.8 tonne carbon dioxide per capita, versus 14.7 for the US & 7.6 for China, it is still the world’s third largest emitter, with its per capita emissions expected to rise in line with its growth trajectory," McKinsey & Co said.
It has released a report, 'Decarbonising India: Charting a pathway for sustainable growth,’ that presents an in-dept analysis of the opportunities and mechanisms to decarbonise the five sectors that contribute to around 70 percent of India's overall emissions — power, steel, transportation, cement and agriculture.
"This will be a decisive decade. With intentional action, India can accelerate decarbonisation at scale while pursuing economic growth," the report stated.
It lays down 10 programmes that India should implement in this decade in order to get to net-zero: