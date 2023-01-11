Massive sinkhole in Los Angeles swallows 2 cars but spits out survivors

The Los Angeles sinkhole opened up after relentless rains triggered by the Pacific storm which caused damage to homes and downed trees, power lines as well. As of Tuesday, the sinkhole had grown to 40 feet, completely splitting the roadway.

Relentless storms throughout Los Angeles County in the US caused a massive sinkhole in a roadway which swallowed two cars, leading to a dramatic rescue by firefighters on Monday (January 9) night. Two people were trapped in each of the two vehicles and one of them sustained minor injuries. As per a report by ABC7 news, the sinkhole opened on Iverson Road at about 7.20 pm on Monday. A car with two passengers accidentally drove into a 15-feet-deep sinkhole first. Then a pickup truck drove into the sinkhole as well and landed on top of the first car.

While the two occupants in the truck were able to get themselves out without any injuries, the occupants of the other car, a mother and her daughter, were trapped.

The Los Angeles Fire Department used a high-angle rope and an aerial ladder positioned over the sinkhole to lower a firefighter down. The woman and her daughter were then secured with a harness and raised to the surface. They sustained minor injuries and were sent to a local hospital for treatment. The rescue operation involved at least 50 firefighters, as per reports.

As of Tuesday, January 10, the sinkhole had grown to 40 feet, completely splitting the roadway. The vehicles remained inside the sinkhole early Tuesday and the road was closed to traffic. The cars were later retrieved by the crew.

The US has been experiencing heavy Pacific storms that have caused severe damage to roadways and flooded homes in Los Angeles. The rain has led to hillsides collapsing along Mulholland Drive and downed trees and power lines in many other areas.