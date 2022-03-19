Making tweaks in grocery shopping can reduce carbon emissions; new study reveals how

Collective action can make a huge impact. While the phrase holds for almost everything, it is a sine qua non to impede the pace of climate change. A new study by Indiana (US)-based Purdue University has revealed that if a large section of the population makes small tweaks in their grocery shopping, carbon emissions arising from household food consumption will reduce by a quarter.

The research based upon the grocery purchases of more than 57,000 US households in 2010 found that at least 71 percent of them can shrink their food carbon footprint by making three changes.

Bulk buying

In the age of sales and discounts, bulk purchasing has become a norm, especially in urban centres. Analysing these purchases, researchers involved in the study have concluded that people end up buying food commodities they actually don't need. Also, people buy food in larger sizes than required, wasting them and adding to carbon emissions.

Researchers suggest abiding by the shopping list and using rationale while picking up food products during bulk grocery shopping.

Microwave meals

In a fast-paced world, it is not always possible to cook, and thus, the culture of ordering microwave meals has gained significant traction. Besides, people who only find time to cook preserve a portion of the food for their next meal. A large majority of them use a microwave to heat this food. The practice not only puts the health of a person at risk but also leads to greater carbon emissions.

Avoid junk food

All junk food products take more ingredients and more processing, thereby leading to higher carbon emissions. Thus, avoiding junk food is not just good for your body but for the environment as well.

The study has claimed that following these three steps would save 36 million metric tonnes of emissions in the United States. However, the suggestions made in the study have global resonance and can help several nations bring down their food emission levels.